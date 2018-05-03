‘Eastern European’ couple steal pensioner’s handbag

Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman was targeted during a distraction burglary.

The PSNI received a number of reports of suspicious activity in Carrickfergus and Ballymena yesterday and the day before.

Inspector Michael Simpson said: “On Tuesday, a man and woman described to be of eastern European appearance, called to the door of an elderly woman living in sheltered accommodation, and whilst the woman distracted the elderly resident, the man entered the house and stole her handbag.

“On several other occasions on Tuesday and Wednesday, a man and woman matching the same description, have gained entry to elderly persons’ establishments, and when challenged have stated in poor English they are there to visit a resident before leaving.

“I believe all the incidents to be linked and that this couple are opportunistic thieves specifically targeting elderly, vulnerable people. They were both described as being around 30 years old, and spoke poor English with an eastern European accent, and are believed to have been travelling in a small blue car.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 689 01/05/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.