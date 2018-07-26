Eight children, including baby, survive arson attack on home

There were eight children, including a one-year-old baby, at a house that was deliberately set on fire just after midnight last night, police have confirmed.

The arson attack happened at the Islay Street area of Antrim.

The 10 occupants — eight children and two adults — escaped injury.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a property in the Islay Street area of Antrim just after midnight today, Thursday 26 July.

“It is believed that the fire was started deliberately when an accelerant was ignited at the front of the house. There were 10 people in the house at the time of the incident - two adults and eight children aged between one and 13. Fortunately, no-one was injured or needed any medical treatment.”

The spokeserson continued: “The front door and its surround were completely destroyed. There was also damage to the interior hallway and smoke damage to the front of the house.

“Police are treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger life.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Anyone who has information that could help the police investigation is asked to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 05 of 26/7/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”