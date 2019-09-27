Eight month pregnant N.I. woman found with heroin in disabled toilet - social services now caring for woman and unborn child

An eight month pregnant Northern Ireland woman had heroin on her person when P.S.N.I. officers entered a disabled toilet after a tip off from C.C.T.V. operators.

CityWatch N.I. operators observed two people entering a disabled toilet in the Castle Gardens area of Lisburn.

Castle Gardens area, Lisburn. (Photo: Google Street View)

P.S.N.I. officers were sent to the scene where they discovered two people, one of them an eight month pregnant woman, with heroin.

"I think this proves the point and the hold that this horrible drug has on people and the devastation this has on people and the whole community," wrote the P.S.N.I. on social media.

"Social services are aware and will look after the welfare of the unborn child and the female involved.

"Someone was happy to supply this life wrecking drug to a pregnant woman."

The P.S.N.I. appealed to the public to come forward with information.

"This was only possible with working well with CitywatchNI operators.

"We need information to tackle this horrible problem so anything suspicious that you see please either report it directly to us or via Crimestoppers charity anonymously because if we don’t know this is happening we can’t deal with the problem."