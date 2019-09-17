‘Elderly living in fear’ after ‘sickening graffiti’ appears

Elderly people are living in fear after ‘sickening’ graffiti appeared at the side of property in Craigavon.

The instances happened in the Ardowen/Altmore area and has been branded a ‘sickening hate crime’ by a local councillor.

Sickening grafitti daubed on the home of pensioners at Altmore/Ardowen.

“I have been contacted by residents in Ardowen and Altmore, Craigavon, regarding this sickening graffiti which has appeared on the property of elderly residents over the weekend,” said Cllr Thomas Larkham.

“This is a hate crime and I have asked the PSNI to treat it as such. Those responsible should be ashamed of themselves for leaving elderly people living in fear of their own homes.

“I have made representation to PCSP to have this graffiti removed urgently and provide any additional support for these residents.”