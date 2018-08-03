Elderly man targeted by thief

Police are appealing for information after a sum of money was stolen during an incident at Tesco Carrickfergus on Wednesday, August 1.

Branding the incident a “despicable theft,” a police spokesperson said: “An elderly male had a significant sum of money stolen from his bag which he had left behind him in the toilet for a short period of time.

“This money was for his disabled daughter’s respite care.

“A CCTV trawl of the store has provided us with high quality images of a suspect. Enquiries are ongoing and we are hopeful of identifying this suspect.”

Addressing the suspect, the PSNI spokesperson added: “If you feel any pang of guilt upon reading this, do the right thing and let us know.

“If you do this and return the money you will be helping yourself as well. We are hopeful that current lines of enquiry will result in a positive identification and you will receive a knock at the door.

“Should our current lines of enquiry not yield a name, we will give consideration to releasing the images we hold on social media. So do yourself a favour and call 101, quoting reference number 991 of 01/08/18.”