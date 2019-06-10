Elderly N.I. lady kept downstairs as four masked men steal cash - one robber had 'southern brogue'

A gang of four masked men have left an elderly Northern Ireland woman badly shaken after they forced their way into her home and stole a sum of money on May 20, 2019.

The gang called at the elderly woman's woman in the Talbot Street area of Newtownards at around 10:30pm on Monday May 20, 2019.

An E-FIT image of one of the men believed to have carried out the robbery. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

Two of the men kept the woman downstairs while the other two went upstairs and searched through her home.

The four men left the house having stolen a sum of cash.

One of the men who carried out the robbery was described as having a "southern brogue".

"Caucasian male; approx. early 30s; approx. 5’10” to 6’ tall; slim build; had a southern brogue; short, dark brown hair; slightly curly; long shaped face; narrowed eyes; had a very slight bit of a tan; clean shaven; wearing a long sleeved, mauve coloured jumper," said the P.S.N.I.

"If you have any information on these individuals detectives in Bangor would be keen to hear from you. You can call 101 quoting reference CC2019052001534 or pass information in complete confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800555111," added the police.