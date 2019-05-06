Elderly targeted in five burglaries in eight hours

Burglars targeted the elderly during raids on five homes in Belfast within an eight-hour period, a court has heard.

Police said one victim is in their 80s, while another resident disturbed intruders in her house last Friday.

Details emerged as two men and two youths appeared before magistrates in the city accused of break-ins where bracelets and rings were among items stolen.

Ned Cash, 33, from St Mary’s Street in Newry; John Cash, 32, of no fixed abode; and two 17-year-olds who cannot be named face charges including burglary and attempted burglary.

They were arrested after police stopped a car in the Donegall Road area of the city on Friday night.

Properties at Bawnmore Road, Strangford Avenue, Glengoland Gardens, Deramore Park South and Riverdale Park South were said to have been targeted between midday and 8pm.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a number of stolen items were allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

A detective claimed the accused are linked to the burglaries by witness descriptions and a glove found in the car matching one left at the Strangford Avenue house.

Referring to the break-ins, he said: “They related to elderly people.”

Entry was gained either by an unsecured door or by smashing window panels.

District Judge Mark Hamill was told one pensioner had returned home to find intruders in his property.

Bail applications by the accused were adjourned after Mr Hamill requested copies of any relevant records.

All four defendants were remanded in custody to appear again in court later this week.