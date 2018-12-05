Elderly woman escapes injury in burglary

An elderly female escaped injury during a burglary at a house in Belfast yesterday evening.

It was reported to police that two men went into the house at the Glencregagh Park area sometime between 5.45 and 7.45pm but made off from the scene without having taken anything.

PSNI

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dane said: “Sometime between 5:45pm and 7:45pm, it was reported that two unknown males entered a house in the area. An elderly female was inside the property during the incident, but was not injured. It is believed that nothing was taken, as the men made off from the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1322 4/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”