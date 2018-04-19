Elderly woman left ‘very shaken’ after disturbing burglars

Police are hunting two men who carried out a burglary at the home of an elderly woman near Banbridge.

According to PSNI Banbridge, the woman was left “very shaken” after disturbing the two intruders at her Mount Ida Road home at around 12:45pm on Wednesday, April 18.

“One male was wearing a baseball cap and dark hoody, the other wearing a high viz jacket,” a police spokesperson said.

“Thankfully the lady was not injured but is understandably very shaken.

“The suspects ran off. This is right beside the A1 so the suspects could be anywhere by now.

“If you were in the area of Mount Ida Road at that time and have dash cam footage, please back it up, and call us immediately. You could have the suspects on camera without even realising. The reference is 550 of 18/04/18.”

Police are also keen to hear from anyone in the area who had men matching the suspects’ description call at their door, has CCTV covering Mount Ida Road, or noticed a vehicle in the area at the time of the incident.

Investigating officers can be contacted on 101. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.