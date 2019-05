Paramedics are currently at the scene of a serious incident at a NI graveyard.

A PSNI spokesman said officers are also attending the scene at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast this afternoon.

"Police are currently in attendance of an incident at the Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast this afternoon," he said.

"There are no further details at this stage."

The air ambulance has also been pictured at the scene.

Milltown Cemetery has been closed off while the incident is dealt with.