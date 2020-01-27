Emergency services stretched after ‘intoxicated’ children collapse in Newtownabbey

Police responded to numerous reports of anti-social behaviour involving drunk children across Newtownabbey at the weekend.

Officers issued an appeal to parents on Saturday, January 25 after incidents were reported in areas including Ballyclare, Glengormley, Mallusk and Monkstown.

PSNI.

Detailing Saturday night’s incidents, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are receiving numerous reports across the district of large groups of youths gathering at shops asking customers to buy them alcohol. The children are also causing a nuisance to the shop’s employees who shouldn’t have to put up with this sort of behaviour.

“If your child is out in Glengormley, Ballyclare, Monkstown, Mallusk (the list goes on) tonight, there is a possibility they could be involved in these reports of anti-social behaviour. There are offences associated with the purchasing and sale of alcohol to youths.

“We have also received further reports of children collapsing due to their intoxication. These incidents put a massive strain on police resources who are already doing their best to attend calls for service in relation to emergencies, concerns for safety, road traffic collisions, missing persons etc. Our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service will no doubt be under the same heavy workload.

“Please check on your children. Make sure you know where they are, who they are with and most importantly that they are safe and acting sensibly. Nobody wants to see their child with a criminal record or worse, in a hospital emergency department.”