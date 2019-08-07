Engine thief closes boat business temporarily

A boat hire business on Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh has had to close temporarily after all nine of its engines were stolen.

Erne Boat Hire team said on Facebook on Wednesday that it has had “all nine engines stolen last night”. The company added: “Apologies to all our customers but we are temporarily having to close for now. We will post when we can reopen. We will be in touch with everyone who has imminent bookings. If anyone sees or is offered for sale any 6hp Mariners or 6 hp Selva engines please contact us ASAP.”

The PSNI said nine motors were stolen from the Wellington Road area and also several others from the Lakeview Park area.