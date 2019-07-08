Enniskillen assault victim (29) ‘remains critical’

An assault victim is critically ill in hospital following a weekend incident in Enniskillen town centre.

A spokeswoman for the Western Trust said that the 29-year-old “remains critical” in the South West Acute Hospital.

Police said a man, also aged 29, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on July 29.

The victim is reported to have been discovered in an unresponsive state around 3.30am on Sunday in the Diamond area of the town.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said the incident was shocking and wished the young man a speedy recovery.

“It is always a cause for concern with an incident of this nature occurs and I totally condemn violence of this nature,” Mrs Barton said.

“I hope the young man makes a full recovery from this injuries.”