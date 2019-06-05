Enniskillen bomb: Delight as planning permission given for memorial

A man whose father was killed in the Enniskillen bombing said he is “absolutely” delighted that planning permission has been granted for a memorial to honour those who were killed.

The IRA bomb exploded at the town’s cenotaph on November 8 1987, resulting in the deaths of 12 people.

The Clinton Centre was opened on the site but when families of those killed tried to locate a memorial on the site in 2017 a Catholic trust which owns the land initially refused, citing safety and insurance issues.

However, the issue has since been resolved and planning permission has now been granted.

Stephen Gault, who was seriously injured in the bomb and whose father Samuel was killed, said he was “absolutely delighted that finally the Enniskillen families will get the memorial our murdered loved ones deserve”.

He added: “It’s been a long, depressing and hurtful 18 months not knowing if our loved ones would get the recognition they deserve. With this memorial the memory of what happened that fateful day will never ever be allowed to rewritten out of history – what the IRA did and the cold blooded murder of 12 innocent civilians on Remembrance Sunday 1987.”

Jim Dixon from the Ely Centre, a victims’ centre which lodged the planning application, also said he was “delighted” that permission has been granted.

“We thank all for their commitment thus far and we look forward to working with the families and all parties concerned in raising the required funds to ensure the project is completed as soon as possible,” he added.

Local MLA and DUP leader Arlene Foster also welcomed the news.

“There has been a great deal of work put in over a long period of time to achieve this outcome and I would like to pay tribute to all those involved,” she said. “I would particularly thank Dean Kenny Hall from Enniskillen Cathedral who has led the process.”