'Escaped leopard from Belfast Zoo' was really woman's leopard print dressing gown

One Northern Ireland motorist breathed a sigh of relief this week when the leopard they thought they had driven over turned out to be a lady's leopard print dressing gown.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Antrim Road area of Belfast.

One of the images shared on social media.

Photographs showing the dressing gown on a road in front of a car have been shared countless times on social media over the last 24 hours.

"Someone thought a leopard had escaped from Belfast zoo," wrote one man.

"Turned out one of the moms from the Antrim Road lost their dressing gown on the school run."

The entertaining images drew a reaction from the local PSNI in Newtownabbey.

One of the images that has been shared thousands of times on social media.

"Reports circulating on social media of a leopard escaping from Belfast Zoo are untrue but it did give us a bit of a chuckle when we saw this post," said police.

"Doing the school run in a hurry let’s keep the speeds down," the PSNI added.