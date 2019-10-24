Essex lorry deaths: PSNI search two NI addresses after 39 bodies found

Police have searched two addresses in Northern Ireland as officers continue to question a Co Armagh man over the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated lorry trailer.

The searches in Co Armagh on Wednesday night are believed to be linked to the arrest of the driver, named in reports as 25-year-old Mo Robinson, from Portadown.

One address was in Markethill and one in Laurelvale, the BBC reported. Mr Robinson remains in custody for questioning by Essex Police on suspicion of murder. At this time he has not been charged with any offence.

There was no answer at the Co Armagh home of Mr Robinson’s family.

The BBC reported that Essex police are currently focussing investigations on when the trailer and lorry came together, using CCTV and making door to door inquiries in the industrial estate where the tragedy unfolded.

Detectives have said the trailer containing the victims arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday and the front section to which it was attached, known as the tractor, came from Northern Ireland.

The lorry and trailer left the port at Purfleet shortly after 1.05am and officers were called around 30 minutes later after ambulance staff made the grim discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue in nearby Grays.

Eric Van Duyse, a spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, said that Brussels had started an investigation into the incident.

He added: “We have no idea at the moment how long the lorry spent in Belgium, it could be hours or days, we just don’t know.”

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said the lorry and the container were being moved to nearby Tilbury Docks so the bodies can be recovered while preserving the dignity of the victims.

“We are yet to identify them and must manage this sensitively with their families,” she added.

The Prime Minister said the perpetrators of the crime “should be hunted down”, while local MP Jackie Doyle-Price said the people smugglers responsible must be caught.

Police have said tracking route used “will be a key line of inquiry”.

The Bulgarian ministry of foreign affairs said the truck was registered in Varna in Bulgaria “under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen”.

Police originally thought the lorry had travelled to the UK through Holyhead in north Wales on October 19 but later revealed that the trailer had come directly from the Continent.

A freight ferry service runs from Zeebrugge to Purfleet.

Security checks for people smuggling are believed to be less stringent at both ports than at Calais and Dover.

The discovery comes as the National Crime Agency said the number of migrants being smuggled into the UK in containers and lorries has risen in the last year.

Shaun Sawyer, the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police and the National Police Chiefs Council lead for modern slavery and human trafficking, said the incident is a tragedy that law enforcement, NGOs, the church and faith groups are working “every single moment of every single day” to prevent.

“So how many have we prevented? How many lives that we saved? Turn it on its head.

“It will be hundreds and thousands. But sadly, tragically, for 39 people that didn’t work yesterday,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Sawyer said: “You can’t turn the United Kingdom into a fortress.”

He said even if there were routes that were perceived as easier to get through, organised criminals would still exploit people who do not access those routes.

“The vulnerable, the women, the children, the non-English speakers - that happened in places like Syria who are exploited,” he said.

“So that’s a matter of policy for government about ease of access and routes, but conversely, all the time that we see people as commodity, and organised crime sees people as commodity, they will abuse any system, anywhere, any time, and that’s what this is about... people as commodity and purveyors of hope actually dealing in despair.”

Councillor Paul Berry said the village of Laurelvale, where the Robinson family live, was in “complete shock”.

Mr Berry, who has been in contact with Mr Robinson’s father several times, said he learned of his son’s arrest through social media.

“He had said he had been getting messages via people on social media on what was happening and at that stage it was not confirmed to him or his family that his son had been arrested,” said the DUP representative.

“In the local area the feeling is one of complete shock and hope this is not a true story in terms of his involvement.”

Mr Berry, who knows the father well, said the family were “very well respected” in the area.

“The local community is hoping that he (Mo Robinson) has been caught up innocently in this matter but that’s in the hands of Essex Police, and we will leave it in their professional hands to try to catch the perpetrators of this.”

He said the family had been left upset by the “unwelcome spotlight” the incident had shone on them.

“It was very distressing for the family as they just felt they were captive in their own home,” he said.