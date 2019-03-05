European terror victims remembered at Stormont

Those killed in terrorist attacks will be commemorated at a special event in Parliament Buildings next Monday.

The Stormont gathering on March 11 will be the eighth year that TUV leader Jim Allister has organised an event to mark European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism.

Mr Allister said: “Every year since the Madrid bombings in 2004 across Europe, March 11 has been dedicated as memorial day to the victims of terrorist attacks. Since 2012 I have hosted an event to mark the day at Parliament Buildings.

“It has been highly successful with a large number of victims attending from across the Province.”

He added: “I believe this will be a worthwhile effort and in previous years I received very positive feedback from those who attended. It is but right that one of the regions of Europe most savagely ravaged by terrorism should mark this important day.”

The commemoration will take the form of a minute of silence at 11am, followed by a number of victims telling their stories. Stormont will be illuminated red from sunset.

A TUV spokesman said: “The colour red has long been linked to remembrance – reminding of us both of the innocent blood shed and of the poppy which is a symbol which means much to many families in our Province.”

Any innocent victims wishing to attend should email info@jimallister.org before Friday.