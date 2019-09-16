Ex-GAA player apologises after shouting ‘vile’ pro-IRA slogans at loyalist band

Calls have been made for police to probe sectarian abuse that was shouted at a loyalist band parade in Co Down.

It comes after former Down GAA star and All-Ireland winner Greg McCartan posted a video on social media in which he appeared to hurl abuse, including ‘Up the Ra’ and ‘black b*****ds’, at Maghera Star of Down flute band as it marched through Newcastle on Saturday night.

He also tweeted: “So much culture on show tonight throughout Ireland. Glad I played my part.”

Mr McCartan was later asked if he was the one chanting in the video, to which he replied: “Lolz yup.”

The original tweet has since been deleted, and Mr McCartan subsequently issued an apology, stating: “Apologies to anyone who took offence to my tweet the other night folks. Lesson learned should never have happened. Alcohol no excuse.”

But Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Lewis said Mr McCartan’s apology “does not go far enough” and he urged police to treat the incident as a hate crime.

He told the News Letter: “You can only blame alcohol to a certain extent. This was vile sectarian abuse that was being shouted within earshot of young children. Police need to make an example of people like this.

“For a number of years there was a lot of community tensions surrounding this parade, and in recent years it has been a lot better. It only takes one or two people like this to drag us back.

“Many spectators were thrilled by the display and depth of musical talent.

“However, while walking down the street it was obvious that a particular nasty element of drunken males had turned out.”

Councillor Lewis said he was also verbally abused by some of the spectators, to the extent that one of his young children was left in tears.

“Those responsible should be ashamed of themselves,” he added.

“What was a family friendly event marred by barefaced sectarianism.

“The events on Saturday evening further demonstrates that there are some within society who do not want to see a Protestant about the place.

“We have a right to proudly and respectful display our culture.”

Councillor Lewis says he has since requested an urgent meeting with police.

The News Letter has approached the PSNI for comment.