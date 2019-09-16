Ex-GAA star says sorry over pro-IRA chanting

A unionist councillor has slammed a former GAA player who launched a tirade of “vile sectarian abuse” at a loyalist band parade in Co Down.

Ex-Down GAA star and All-Ireland winner Greg McCartan posted a video on social media in which he appeared to hurl abuse, including ‘Up the Ra’ and ‘black b*****ds’, as bands paraded through Newcastle on Saturday night.

He also tweeted: “So much culture on show tonight throughout Ireland. Glad I played my part.”

One Twitter user asked Mr McCartan if he was the one chanting in the video, to which he replied: “Lolz yup.”

His original post has since been deleted, and yesterday afternoon Mr McCartan appeared to have deactivated his Twitter account.

Prior to this, he tweeted: “Apologies to anyone who took offence to my tweet the other night folks. Lesson learned should never have happened. Alcohol no excuse.”

But UUP councillor Alan Lewis said the apology “does not go far enough” and he urged police to treat the incident as a hate crime.

He told the News Letter: “You can only blame alcohol to a certain extent. This was vile sectarian abuse that was being shouted within earshot of young children. Police need to make an example of people like this. Many spectators were thrilled by the display and depth of musical talent.

“However, while walking down the street it was obvious that a particular nasty element of drunken males had turned out.”

Mr Lewis said he had also been verbally abused by some of the spectators, to the extent that one of his young children was left in tears.

DUP MLA Jim Wells was also watching the parade and said he witnessed “pro-IRA slogans” being shouted. He has also called for the PSNI to treat the incident as a hate crime.

“This band includes several young people and there were children who heard his sectarian outburst,” Mr Wells said.

The PSNI confirmed they have received complaints, adding: “Inquiries are continuing.”