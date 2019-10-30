Ex-GAA treasurer Thomas McKenna to be quizzed over further abuse allegations

More victims have come forward to raise allegations against former GAA treasurer and alleged sex offender Thomas McKenna, a court heard today.

The 59-year-old appeared at Newry Magistrates’ Court via videolink where a prosecuting lawyer told District Judge Eamon King about the development in the case.

The lawyer asked the judge to order McKenna to be produced to court next month when the police will ask for him to be released into police custody for questioning.

McKenna, whose address was given as care of Maghaberry Prison, is currently accused of the sexual abuse of 12 victims over an almost 30 year time span.

On one set of charges he is facing 10 offences against three males, including five counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and single counts of buggery and attempted buggery.

On a second indictment, the former GAA treasurer faces a total of 17 charges alleged to have been committed between 1988 and his arrest in August last year.

They include two counts of buggery against persons aged over 16 without consent, and two gross indecency offences, one of which was against a child.

He is also charged with sexual assault, voyeurism and eight counts of indecent assault, along with making and possessing indecent photographs of children.

The retired postman, who was treasurer of Crossmaglen Rangers, is further alleged to have interfered with mail during his time of employment.

Previous courts have heard that the “serious and complex investigation” involves alleged victims who claim McKenna either sexually abused them or he took photos and videos of them without their permission.

Police searches led to the recovery of devices said to contain 43,000 still images and 8,000 short video clips – some allegedly taken covertly.

At the end of McKenna’s brief court appearance today, Judge King remanded him back into custody and ordered him to be produced to court again on November 20.