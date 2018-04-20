Ex-Irish League player awaits sentences

A former rising Irish League star has pleaded guilty to a series of attempted thefts at shops in Ballymena and he has also admitted shoplifting.

Jamie Davidson, aged 24 and of Carnduff Drive, Ballymena, used to play for Ballymena United and once was viewed by scouts from Liverpool and Spurs before being injured.

At Antrim Crown Court earlier this month he admitted attempted robbery of cash from a ‘Polita’ Polish supermarket, attempted theft of cash from a ‘Save the Children’ charity shop, attempted theft from retailer Curry’s, and from a store called ‘NikNaks’. He is to be sentenced in May.

A court was previously told he was stealing to pay off a debt.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court is also dealing with a handful of theft charges to which he has pleaded guilty.

Appearing at the magistrates’ court on Thursday via video link, his barrister asked for sentencing on the matters before magistrates’ court to be adjourned until after the crown court sentencing, an application which the court agreed to.