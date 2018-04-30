Ex-NI entertainment CEO on fraud conspiracy charge

The former head of the Northern Ireland Events Company has been charged with conspiracy to defraud.

Janice McAleese, who used to its chief executive, also faces a charge of misconduct in public office over allegedly having deceived the board “in relation to a funding agreement for £160,000 and payments to others”.

The 53-year-old from Troloss Farm in Elvanfoot Biggar, Lanarkshire, Scotland, is accused of conspiring to defraud the company between October 2004 and January 2006 by “dishonestly causing or permitting excessive fees to be paid to Damien Fleming or Schism Ltd”.

Fleming, aged 53 and of Station Road, Maghera, is also charged with conspiracy to defraud, plus aiding/abetting misconduct in public office.

Though they first appeared in court on April 18, the news of the charges only emerged on Monday. The case has been adjourned until Wednesday when it will be heard at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

The firm was set up in 1997 to attract major events to Northern Ireland, and among the shows it arranged was a performance by Elton John at Stormont in 1998.

It had been under the oversight of Stormont’s Department for Culture, Leisure and Sport.

In 2007, the Northern Ireland Executive announced its intention to wind the company up due to a trading deficit, with taxpayers covering its liabilities.