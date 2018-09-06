Ex-top officer defends funding for group with alleged dissident links

A former top policeman has defended his charity’s decision to give a large slab of cash to a group with alleged dissident republican links.

Ex-assistant chief constable Peter Sheridan, who was the highest-ranking Catholic policeman in the Province, said the money was used for a programme he hoped would persuade paramilitaries to reject the gun.

The group in question is the registered charity Conflict Resolution Services (Ireland), or CRSI, which describes itself as working with “anti-peace process” republicans.

It describes its mission as to “promote conflict resolution and reconciliation, mediation, and peace building”.

Mr Sheridan’s own charity Co-Operation Ireland (which includes ex-first minister Peter Robinson on the board) is one of a raft of bodies to have funded CRSI in recent years.

It has been reported that in 2015, CRSI employed the head of dissident group the Republican Network for Unity, Carl Reilly, who was arrested on suspicion of directing terrorism and belonging to an illegal organisation. He denies the charges and is currently awaiting trial. He reportedly left CRSI after his arrest.

CRSI currently employs Sean O’Reilly, who it is understood was jailed in 2012 in relation to an attempted punishment shooting.

Gerry Ruddy, one of CRSI’s directors, is also understood to be a former leader of the INLA’s political wing, the IRSP.

Mr Sheridan said the work of dissuading people from violence inherently means “you’re not dealing with a group of nuns”.

Today Mr Sheridan OBE is chief executive of Co-Operation Ireland. He had served 32 years in the police, and retired in 2008. His work included anti-terror investigations.

He said his charity gave CRSI money for a programme to facilitate dialogue with dissidents, a scheme which involved other organisations as well as CRSI.

“The idea of the programme at the time was Ronan Kerr had just been murdered,” he said.

“The idea was: how do you continue to hone out people who want to use violence? The idea was just to continue to build that dialogue into it, to persuade them there’s a different way of doing it to get your point across.”

Asked if, as an ex-anti-terror officer, it sits uneasily with him that Co-Operation Ireland cash is ending up with a group which was believed to be employing a man accused of being a terrorist commander until recently, he replied: “I’ll tell you what sits uneasily with me first of all – the murder of Ronan Kerr, David Black, and Adrian Ismay.

“I’m trying to prevent future murders in this. We set out on the process of dialogue with these guys to get them off that path.

“Working with terrorists as I’ve done over the years, working with people who I know murdered colleagues, of course doesn’t sit easy with me. But if it is successful at preventing the murder of other colleagues in the future, then you have to make a go of it.”

In addition to “facilitating debate amongst ‘anti-peace process republicans’”, CRSI has also said it works with people who “may be at risk of punishments outside the criminal justice system” to “resolve and remove threat”.