Ex-Ulster rugby player ‘had blade to go fishing’

A former Ulster and Ireland rugby player accused of having a blade in public claims he was going fishing, a court has heard.

Ryan Cyril Caldwell’s lawyer confirmed he is pleading not guilty to the charge against him. The 33-year-old, of Drumart Drive in Belfast, faces a single count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He was allegedly carrying it at High Street in the city on April 29.

Caldwell, a former Ulster and Ireland lock, also played for Bath and Exeter Chiefs before injuries forced him to retire from professional rugby more than two years ago.

Heavily tattooed, he appeared in the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court as his solicitor Andrew Russell confirmed he is denying the charge.

Mr Russell added that any article on his client had been for the purpose of a fishing trip.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall adjourned the case for a week to fix a date for contest.

Caldwell was released to return to court at a later stage.