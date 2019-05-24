EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of weapons confiscated at NI courts — and returned

Hundreds of knives and even a knuckle-duster were confiscated from people entering courthouses in Northern Ireland last year – and returned to the owners on the way out.

The News Letter can also reveal that even illegal weapons such as lock-knives were returned, according to data obtained following a Freedom of Information request by JPI Media.

Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service (NICTS) said it would be taking up the matter with private contractor G4S, which runs its courthouse security services.

In total, 439 items were confiscated at courthouse security gates last year.

This included cans of beer, whiskey, vodka, tools such as screwdrivers and stanley-knives, and even drugs.

Only three items were permanently confiscated: a bag of tablets discovered in Craigavon Courthouse in November 2018 and cannabis and a grinder seized at the same court in December 2018. Police were called both times.

The courts service said legislation means security officers only have the power to confiscate an item until its owner leaves the building, unless it is believed to be “evidence of or in relation to an offence” in which case the attention of a police constable is required.

However, the court service said that in the case of the knuckle duster, this was an “offensive weapon and should have been retained”.

Patrick Green, the chief executive of knife-crime awareness charity The Ben Kinsella Trust, said the figures should act as a “wake-up call”.

More than two-thirds of all items seized last year (71%) were at Belfast’s Laganside Courthouse.