Explosive device was 'terrorist attack by dissident republicans' say PSNI

The discovery of an explosive device is linked to a terrorist attack by dissident republicans, say the PSNI.

The device was found in the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan, close to a built up housing area.

PSNI appeal

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said: “Police in Lurgan are conducting enquiries following the discovery of an explosive device in the Silverwood Industrial Estate on the evening of Tuesday 4th February.

"The device has been made safe and it is fortunate that no-one has been hurt.

"Police continue to conduct extensive investigations into what is assessed to be a terrorist attack by dissident republicans.

"Police ask for the continued support and patience of the public as we conduct our investigations.”