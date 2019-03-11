‘F**k the GAA’ graffiti being investigated by police

Police are appealing for witnesses after ‘F**k the GAA’ graffiti appeared on a wall.

The obscene slogan was daubed on a bridge between Claudy and Donemana outside Londonderry.

The offensive graffiti

The PSNI at Strand Road confirmed: “Following a report yesterday of graffiti having been placed on an Orange Hall in Claudy, we were made aware today of damage which has been caused to the bridge on Longland Road.

“We are unsure if the two incidents are linked and would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Longland Road area over the last few days to get in touch quoting the reference number 568 of 10/03/2019.”