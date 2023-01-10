Face of female shop assistant mutilated in jewellery shop robbery this morning

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At approximately 9.15am we received a report that a man had entered the premises and asked to see a ring.

“The man then snatched the ring before attacking a female member of staff, causing substantial injuries to her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.”

Jewellery for sale at the International Market in Dalton Square, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Det Insp Lenaghan added that the suspect is described as wearing grey jogging bottoms, grey sweat top, dark baseball cap and had been carrying a dark coat.

“He was wearing a mask and gloves at the time of the robbery and made off in the direction of Longlands Road,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have mobile phone footage or any information that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 386 of 10/01/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Advertisement Hide Ad