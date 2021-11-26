Facial reconstruction used as police try to identify woman’s remains found in Stranraer in 2006

The facial reconstruction of woman found on Port Logan beach in Stranraer

The detailed forensic work was carried out by Police Scotland using an expert based at Liverpool John Moores University.

The woman’s body was found on Port Logan beach on November 22, 2006, but she has not yet been identified despite extensive enquiries to establish who she is and what happened to her.

So far, forensic work has indicated that she was aged between 30 and 50, of thin build, between 4’ 11” and 5’ 4” tall, wearing size 10 black Bay Trading trousers, a white BHS bra size 34c and tan-coloured tights.

Inspector Iain Milligan, of Police Scotland’s National Missing Person Unit, said: “Missing person reports across the UK have been checked without success to this point.

“The work done by Prof Caroline Wilkinson and the Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a representation of the woman’s face based on details from the remains that were found.

“I also appreciate the help that the Cold Case Unit at Glasgow Caledonian University has provided us with in our investigation over the past several months.”

Insp Milligan said his team is anxious to reunite the woman with her family, and added: “If the face, or any of the details, helps anyone identify her then please get in touch with Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting missing person reference number 06-026047.”

Dr Maureen Taylor, of Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “The Cold Case Unit offers a unique opportunity for students to develop real-world investigative skills. These skills have been put to the test to help investigate the Port Logan woman.

“We hope the new facial reconstruction jogs someone’s memory and adds more pieces of the puzzle as to who she might be.”

