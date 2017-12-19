Fake Kylie and Barcelona goods in 400-item Ballymena haul

Consumers are warned of the potential dangers of fake goods after police recovered over 400 items in Ballymena.

During two searches in the area, the PSNI found counterfeit clothing and makeup.

“I know a few people out there that will think what is the harm in these counterfeit products. Not only are you throwing your hard earned cash away but, potentially, you are risking your own safety and that of others. Many fake goods will not comply with British and European safety legislation,” Ballymena PSNI stated.

Across the UK police and Trading Standards have come across fake products which have been found to be unsafe. Examples include:

• counterfeit perfume and makeup which can cause a severe allergic reaction and burn your skin;

• counterfeit vodka which contains toxic substances that has left people in a coma;

• fake cigarette lighters - these may have an extended flame or can explode;

• fake hair straighteners which can overheat and burn;

Police added: “These products generally do not contain genuine ingredients. The people responsible for making and selling these goods don’t care what happens to you or the person your buying them for. The money made from these products goes to fund paramilitary groups and organised criminals. You’re helping to line the pockets of criminals who don’t care if these products cause you harm.”