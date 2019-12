The public is being warned about fake TV Licence emails.

A post on ScamwiseNI Facebook page says: "Folks we’re receiving reports about fake TV Licence emails .

Post from ScamwiseNI

"Much like the one shown below, it’ll say a payment has been declined and will provide a link to update payment details.

"DO NOT click on the link ! If you’re unsure, contact TV Licensing directly on the details provided on their website.

"For more tips visit https://www.tvlicensing.co.uk/faqs/FAQ288."