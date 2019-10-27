Families escape injury after 'reckless' pipe bomb attack on NI home - security alert now over

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a pipe bomb type device detonated in the front garden of a house last night.

The occupant of a house in Aitnamona Crescent in west Belfast reported hearing what they believed was a firework going off around 11.30pm - but this morning discovered the remnants of a pipe bomb type device in the front garden.

The front door of the house had also been damaged as a result of the incident.

ATO attended the scene and the remnants of the device have been removed for further examination.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this reckless attack.

"We are working to establish a motive for this incident and I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area last night or anyone with any information that could help our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 679 27/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the pipe bomb attack in Aitnamona Crescent which "put residents’ lives at risk" and "forced people from their homes" as a "reckless attack".

“I’m relieved that no one has been hurt," he said.

“This was a reckless attack. I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.”