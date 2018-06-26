Families flee after ‘brutal’ racist attacks

Two families have been forced to flee their Craigavon homes after what has claimed to have been a racist attack.

Sinn Fein Cllr Fergal Lennon condemned the attacks on a Latvian family last Saturday and a Romanian family previously.

Cllr Lennon said: “Two families have now been forced to flee their Moyraverty Court homes.

“I want to condemn these attacks wholeheartedly and send my full support to the victims.

“These Latvian and Romanian families were subjected to the most brutal of attacks as their homes were ransacked and demands were made that they leave.

“The actions of those involved are not representative of the local community who have expressed outrage.

“I would call on the community to unite behind these families. Anyone with information should pass it to the PSNI immediately so those responsible face the full force of the law.”