Families return to homes after 'elaborate hoax' closes NI roads

Detectives are conducting enquiries after an "elaborate hoax" ensured families were moved from their homes last night.

The security alert took place at Dublin Road in Antrim.

Antrim alert

Inspector Neil Patton said: “Just before 7pm on Monday evening, police received a report from a member of the public of a suspicious object, which they had discovered at the entrance to Castle Grounds facing Antrim PSNI station.

"The area was then cordoned off, roads closed and nearby residents evacuated from their homes.

"The alert continued for a number of hours whilst ATO examined the object which they later determined to be an elaborate hoax.

"Roads were re-opened and residents permitted back to their homes by 2.30am. The object has been removed and taken for further examination.”

Antrim alert

Inspector Patton added: “This alert caused considerable disruption to local residents and road users in Antrim and I would like to thank anyone affected for their patience whilst we worked to ensure their safety.

"We are now carrying out an investigation into this incident and I would ask anyone who was in the Dublin Road area of Antrim on Monday and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 1932 16/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”