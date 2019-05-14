Family escape injury in 'reckless attack' on NI home

Police have condemned the "reckless attack on a family home" overnight.

Detectives are investigating after a number of shots were fired at a house in Jamaica Street in north Belfast.

Jamaica Street

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: "Shortly before midnight it was reported that a house had been attacked by males armed with baseball bats and a number of windows had been smashed.

"Several minutes later it was reported that shots may also have been fired at the property.

"Occupants who were inside the address at the time of the incident were not injured."

Sgt Corrigan added: "This was a reckless attack on a family home which could have resulted in the residents or their neighbours sustaining serious injury, or worse.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm and midnight and who noticed any people or vehicles to please get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1699 13/05/19."