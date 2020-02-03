Family escape injury in 'reckless' overnight petrol bomb attack

Police have appealed for information after a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of a house in Coleraine.

According to the PSNI the living room of the property in the Lodge Road area was set alight after the attack in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI at the scene

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said it was "extremely fortunate" that no-one was injured in what he called a "reckless act".

Mr McKenna said: "We received a report from the NIFRS at approximately 1.40am that just minutes earlier, around 1.35am, an object had been thrown through the living room window of a property on Lodge Road and the living room was on fire.

"Damage was caused to furniture and the living room floor. However, further damage was prevented by the quick actions of the occupants.

"We are extremely fortunate no-one was injured in what was a reckless act.

"We are working to establish a motive for the attack, and would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around 1.35am, including any cars being driven in a suspicious manner, to contact CID in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 90 of 03/02/20."