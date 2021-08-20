Family of IRA victim Paul Quinn hopeful after joint garda / PSNI enquiries in borderlands

Parents of murder victim Paul Quinn, Stephen and Breege Quinn

Today, both the PSNI and An Garda Siochana said they had been making enquiries on Tuesday and Wednesday in the border area near where he was killed in 2007.

The renewed activity comes about a month after Paul’s mother, Breege Quinn, met the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

At that time, she said he had assured her that the Gardai were committed to solving the case.

“It was a very positive meeting,” she had said.

“He stated that progress has been made following a serious case review and that significant recommendations are being followed up.

“I’m hopeful that some of those recommendations will lead to a breakthrough, and I will continue to fight for justice for my son Paul.”

The Gardai and PSNI issued essentially identical statements in response to News Letter enquiries.

The PSNI said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, accompanied by officers from An Garda Siochana, conducted inquiries in the south Armagh area as part of the ongoing An Garda Siochana investigation into the murder of Paul Quinn in County Monaghan in 2007.

“Officers visited a number of addresses in the area on Tuesday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 18, and spoke with potential witnesses.”

The Gardai confirmed that detectives based at its Carrickmacross station, several miles south of Crossmaglen, were involved in the probe.

In response, Breege Quinn said on Twitter: “We remain hopeful that Paul’s killers will be brought to justice.

“Justice has no time limit.”

The Facebook group ‘Quinn Support Group’ said: “The Quinn family and their supporters welcome news that the gardai are still actively investigating Paul’s murder.”

Paul Quinn was aged 21 when he was lured to a shed in Tullyvanus, about halfway between Newtownhamilton and Castleblayney, on the Monaghan side of the border.

Two of his friends were already there, and had been tied up and beaten.

A large gang with cudgels then attacked Paul, who was reportedly still able to speak to police and paramedics when they found him at about 6pm.

He then died a couple of hours later in hospital at Drogheda.

