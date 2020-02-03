Family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee make complaint to Police Ombudsman

The Police Ombudsman is investigating a complaint from the family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

Lyra, 29, was shot dead in April 2019 while observing a riot in the Creggan estate in Londonderry.

According to the BBC the complaint from her family relates to aspects of the policing operation in the city on the night of her death.

It relates to the decision of the PSNI to search a house in Creggan on April 18.

Nothing was found during the search and while it was ongoing, rioting broke out during which Ms McKee was shot.

The New IRA has admitted carrying out her murder.

In a statement, the McKee family said: "Whilst we hold Lyra's killer and their associates completely responsible for her murder, we have asked the police ombudsman to investigate the aspects of the policing operation on April 18 2019.

"The police ombudsman investigation is completely separate to the ongoing murder investigation. We consider this a very personal family matter and have no further comment."

Police have said they know who killed Ms McKee but difficulties gathering evidence mean they can't give an undertaking her killer will be brought before the courts.