Family return home after Christmas break to find home in 'busy residential area' ransacked and several items smashed

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the recent report of a burglary in the Castlereagh area of east Belfast.

Detective Constable Martin said: “We received a report that a house in the Mount Michael Park area of Castlereagh had been burgled.

Mount Michael Park - Google images

"This took place at some stage during the Christmas period, between Thursday 26 December and Tuesday 7 January.

“The occupants returned home to find the property had been entered and ransacked, with several items smashed."

Det Constable Martin added: "This is a busy residential area, and I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 1226 of 07/01/20.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”