Family’s ‘relief’ after recovery of body in Portadown

The family of a Portadown man who went missing last month have expressed “relief” as well as sadness that his body has been found and returned home for burial.

Norman Prentice, 55, from Ballyoran Park, was last seen on January 15.

His body was discovered in the Corcrain River on Saturday following extensive searches of the area.

His sister Eileen said that while the last few weeks have been difficult, the three and a half hours waiting beside the river before Norman’s body was retrieved ‘felt like weeks’.

“It was a relief to us to know where he was and that he was coming home. We were glad all the searching was over and we knew where he was.”

She added: “He was a great handy man. And he was great at painting and decorating – a perfectionist who was taught well by his father. He would have done anything for you. He was a kindly sort of man who was also very good to his neighbours.”

The family has expressed their sincere thanks to the Lough Neagh Rescue team and all those involving in the search. Mr Prentice’s father John said: “He was a great fellow. He was very sociable and charming.”

A funeral service for Mr Prentice will take place at St John The Baptist Church in Portadown.