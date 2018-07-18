Farmer jailed for four months

A Northern Ireland farmer was sentenced to four months in prison on Wedesday morning.

The Co. Down farmer, Mr Christopher David Potts, (23) of High Street, Gilford pleaded guilty and was convicted of one charge of failing to notify the Department of the movement of six cattle onto his holding, two charges of failing to notify the Department of the movement of 19 cattle off his holding and two charges of failing to dispose of animal carcasses.

Mr Potts was sentenced to two months imprisonment in respect of the cattle movement offences and two months imprisonment in respect of the animal by-products charges, to run concurrently. He was also fined £1,000 plus a £15 offenders’ levy.

This case arose as a result of a number of discrepancies found at a cattle identification inspection of Mr Potts’ herd, carried out by DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.