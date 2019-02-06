Fast food employee left distressed after being threatened with gun and forced to lie on ground during attempted robbery

A fast food worker was approached by two men - one of whom was armed - before being forced to lie on the ground during an attempted armed robbery in the restaurant.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the attempted armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in the Brougham Street area of north Belfast last night.

Brougham Street

Detective Sergeant Moffett said: “The incident was reported to us just after 9.20pm last night when a staff member was approached by two men outside the restaurant, one of whom was holding a gun.

"They forced the employee inside and made him lie on the floor.

“One of the men, who was said to have been dressed in black and wearing yellow gloves, pointed the gun at staff members while demanding money from the till.

"The other man who was reported to have been wearing a grey top, dark gloves and carrying a hatchet jumped over the counter and attempted to open the tills himself.

PSNI

"Both then made off on foot empty-handed and were seen heading in the direction of Tigers Bay."

The PSNI spokesman added that a short time later a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. He remains in custody, helping with enquiries.

“None of the staff members was physically hurt but they were left were shaken and distressed by what had happened," added the spokesman.

“I am appealing to the public for information. Were you in the York Street area last night between 9pm and the time of the incident and if so, did you see these two men or anyone acting suspiciously?

“Or perhaps you witnessed the men as they fled from the scene between 9.20pm and 9.30pm? If you saw anything that could help with our investigation or if you have mobile phone /dashcam footage taken around the time of the incident, please get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1223 of 5/2/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.