Fatal collision outside cemetery: Man, 32, remanded in custody for causing death by dangerous driving

A man was remanded in custody today charged with causing the death of an elderly mourner who was struck by a stolen car outside Belfast City Cemetery.

Seamus Conlon, 70, was fatally injured in the crash on the Whiterock Road, shortly after attending a funeral on Saturday.

Two other men were also hit by the Vauxhall Vectra and seriously injured.

Michael Patrick Loughran appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with causing Mr Conlon's death by dangerous driving.

The 32-year-old, of Glenties Drive in the city, also faced two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit due to drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking causing injury or death, and having no insurance.

As he was brought into the courtroom one of Mr Conlon's brothers lunged towards the dock, shouting: "F****** scumbag".

Continung his outburst, the bereaved relative claimed: "You killed my brother."

A number of security staff intervened and escorted him out of the courtroom.

Handcuffed and dressed in a grey sweat suit, Loughran showed no emotion.

He stood head bowed throughout the hearing, nodding briefly as the charges were put to him.

No further details were disclosed.

An investigating detective said he could connect the accused to the alleged offences.

A defence solicitor put no questions to the detective and confirmed his client was not seeking bail.

District Judge Mark Hamill remanded Loughran in custody to appear again by video-link on September 2.