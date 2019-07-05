Fatal crash teen: family angry ‘friends’ not coming forward

The great uncle of a teenager whose body was found in a burning car in Londonderry has challenged his “so-called friends” to come forward with information about his death.

Caoimhin Cassidy Crossan, 18, died on 1 June after the car crashed into a lamp post.

His great uncle, Charles Tierney, said the young people who attended the funeral have not helped the PSNI with their enquiries.

“They haven’t come forward, they aren’t friends,” Mr Tierney told the BBC.

“If they had a conscience, they will come forward.

“We don’t want young people to go to prison. We just want to know what happened.”

A post mortem revealed Mr Cassidy had not been seriously injured and died after the car caught fire in the Galliagh area.

PSNI said the car was stolen earlier in the day.

He said people had been posting the names of people on social media whom they believe are involved are disrupting the police investigation.

“If people think they know who is involved, just come forward,” he said.

Detectives investigating Mr Cassidy’s death renewed their appeal for information.

They said two males were seen running from the red Mazda 6.