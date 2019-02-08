Fatal shooting: Man in 30s shot multiple times

A man has died after being shot multiple times in Dublin.

Irish police force An Garda Siochana say the man is believed to be in his 30s.

The shooting happened outside a house at Marigold Crescent in Darndale, Dublin at around 6.30am.

A spokesperson for Gardai said: “The scene is currently preserved pending a Garda Technical Examination.”

A car has been found burned out at nearby Blunden Drive off the Malahide Road.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the incident room at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”