Father and son assaulted by masked men armed with hammer

A father and son have been injured after a trio of masked men entered a house armed with a hammer in Co Down.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the aggravated burglary at a house on the Castlewellan Road in Ballyward.

Sometime between 11.40pm last night and 12.10am this morning, the masked men threatened a husband and wife and their grown up son and demanded money from them.

The two male occupants were assaulted and received injuries which are not deemed to be life threatening. The female occupant was left shocked by the ordeal.

The three masked men made off from the area with a sum of money.