Father Ted creator Graham Linehan brands PSNI ‘homophobic’ over pursuit of Lurgan lesbian

Linehan, who also wrote hit TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, made the claim as he revealed that he too is being sought by the PSNI – understood to be in relation to alleged anti-transgender comments.

The 53-year-old father-of-two has been outspoken in recent years in opposition to what he calls “trans activists” who support the use of ‘puberty blockers’ for children and allowing men to self-identify as women.

He made his latest comments in a Youtube video exchange with Lurgan woman Ceri Black.

In the video, Ms Black said police told her the complaint was made by [name withheld], an outspoken supporter of the transgender community based in Scotland.

On Wednesday, she also tweeted: “I’ve just been called by the police in Lurgan. I have been informed that I am to be interviewed under caution regarding my tweets, following a complaint about me.

“If I don’t go to the station voluntarily, I will be arrested. They won’t tell me which tweets until I get there.”

Speaking directly to Ms Black via the video call, Graham Linehan said: “I have been contacted by Northern Irish police as well.

“Maybe we can all write to Lurgan police station and complain to them about this homophobic harassment. I said I’m not going to the station. I told them to email me.”

He has previously said he is not anti-transgender, but “anti-trans activist”.

Ms Black later tweeted: “I’m getting a lawyer. I’m taking their advice. I’m calling the policeman’s bluff. He can come and arrest me if he wants. I’m no commenting everything. I’m not locking down, I stand by the truths I have spoken and I am unafraid.”

The PSNI declined to comment on Mr Linehan’s claim, however, a spokesman said: “Police have made contact with a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of improper use of communications network to make arrangements for her to participate in a voluntary interview.”

Speaking to the Irish Times in 2019, Linehan said: “I don’t think I’m saying anything controversial. My position is that anyone suffering from gender dysphoria needs to be helped and supported.”

