Female driver found with full bottle of vodka down her trousers was four times over the limit

The PSNI said a woman they stopped on suspicion of drink driving had a bottle of vodka stuffed down her trousers.

Police said they stopped the woman at 3pm yesterday afternoon in Lurgan, Co Armagh after a tip off from a member of the public.

Vodka

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Following a report of a drunk driver in Lurgan, (at 3pm) South Area Burglary Team responded and stopped the driver.

"She failed a road-side breath test, and after being arrested, blew 131MG (almost 4 times the legal limit) in Custody.

"An empty vodka bottle was found in the car and a full bottle found down the front of her trousers."

The PSNI said to consider that this was in the middle of the day when school children were walking along the footpath.

"There were numerous other drivers on the road," said the police who thanked the member of the public who reported the driver.

"They undoubtedly saved lives."