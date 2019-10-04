Female employee struck with hammer during armed robbery in Ballyclare

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an armed robbery at a shop in the Mill Road area of Ballyclare yesterday, (Thursday, October 3).

Detailing the incident, which occurred at Blooms Jewellers in the town, Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “At approximately 4pm four men entered the shop, armed with baseball bats and hammers.

“The men smashed cabinets and assaulted a female member of staff who was pushed to the ground and struck on the wrist with a hammer. The males made off with a quantity of jewellery.

“This was a distressing incident for the member of staff who has been left badly shaken; no one should be made to feel unsafe in the workplace.

“Four males aged 27, 29, 30 and 45 have been arrested and remain in custody at this time assisting with enquiries.”

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan continued: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dash cam footage of the area at this time to contact detectives in Ballymena.

“Detectives are also keen to speak to anyone who is offered jewellery in suspicious circumstances to call 101, quoting reference number 1201 03/10/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”