Female staff member injured during ‘robbery ordeal’

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a staff member was injured during a robbery at commercial premises in east Belfast on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “We received a report shortly after 1:30pm that approximately 30 minutes earlier two males entered a shop on Mountpottinger Road. One of them approached the counter to pay for an item and, when the shop till was opened, the second male leapt over the counter and put his hand in the till drawer to grab money.

“A struggle ensued between the suspect and a staff member during which the employee received an injury to her arm.

“The suspects fled with a sum of money and got into a car outside the shop, possibly a red-coloured Renault Megane.

“One of the suspects is described as being aged in his late twenties, with short ginger hair, tall and of a heavy build. He wore a green-coloured jacket that had two white stripes across the body.

“The second suspect is believed to be his twenties, shorter than the other suspect, of average build and with dark hair. He wore a black jacket, grey track bottoms and black trainers with white stripes.

“This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for the staff member who, while doing her job, suffered a frightening experience. No one should have to endure this type of ordeal.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area just prior to 1pm and until 1:15pm and saw two males matching the description of the suspects acting suspiciously, or who believes they saw the a vehicle matching that reported to have been used by the suspects, to get in touch with us.